Three Northampton men jailed after cannabis and cocaine found in car and bedrooms

Three Northampton men have been jailed after they were found to be involved in the supply of cannabis or cocaine – or both.

Orald Leka, Aranit Qerimi and Arlind Mucaj appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 22 after all three pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

Leka, aged 39, previously of De Havilland Close, Hatfield, was detained in Whitworth Road on September 26, 2023, after officers received intelligence that suggested he was involved in drugs supply.

Arlind Mucaj (left), Aranit Qerimi (right) and Orald Leka (not pictured) have all been jailed in relation to drugs offences.

Officers found 100 individual deals of cannabis on Leka’s person and in his car. His Whitworth Road address was subsequently searched where further cannabis and cash was found and seized.

Qerimi, aged 33, previously of Whitworth Road, was also found inside the address and five vacuum bags of cannabis were discovered in his room. Individual deals of cocaine that Qerimi was suspected to have thrown out of the window when officers arrived were found on the external windowsill outside, according to police.

Arlind Mucaj, aged 33, also previously of Whitworth Road, was spotted outside the property. Mucaj was searched and found with a small deal of cocaine on him, however when officers went back into the property to search his bedroom, they discovered a large quantity of cocaine, including a block.

Mucaj was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, Leka was charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and Qerimi was charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Katie Ryder said: “I’d like to use this opportunity to encourage the local community to contact us if they have any intelligence about drug dealing in their area. Although at first it may seem like their information isn’t being acted upon, we are always working to collate a bigger picture of the issues and people that are blighting specific areas of our county, in order to tackle them in the best way.

“I hope this case reassures people that we continue to bring drugs dealers to justice.”