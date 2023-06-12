News you can trust since 1931
Three Northampton men charged after £600 worth of champagne and vodka stolen from Mansfield Tesco

They were arrested in Northampton and have been bailed ahead of a court hearing in Nottinghamshire later this month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

Three Northampton men have been charged after £600 worth of champagne and vodka was stolen from a Tesco store in Mansfield.

Cionach Gheorghita-Ovidu, aged 29, of Greatmeadow, Daniel Ioana, aged 22, of Burrows Court, and Daniel Ioana, aged 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, have each been charged with one count of theft. The elder Daniel Ioana has also been charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

A theft happened at the Tesco Extra store in the Nottinghamshire town on Monday, May 22, at around 6.30pm.

The three men were arrested in Northampton on June 6.The three men were arrested in Northampton on June 6.
Nottinghamshire Police say thieves walked out with a rucksack full of champagne and vodka bottles worth £603. They dumped the bag after being approached by a security guard and fled in a getaway car, a police spokesman added.

The three men were arrested in Northampton on Tuesday, June 6.

Sergeant Lou Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling shoplifting is a local priority for us and we are working hard with our partners to reduce the impact on businesses.

“As well as arresting and charging suspects, we are also working with the courts to ban persistent offenders from our major shopping areas.

“I’d like to thank PC Matt Thomas for his tenacity on this case so far and I’m pleased these suspects are now due to appear before magistrates.”

All three men have been bailed and are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 21, 2023.