Three Northampton men arrested after alleged robbery where residents were threatened with weapons

Three Northampton men have been arrested after an alleged incident where residents were threatened with weapons.

The alleged robbery took place in Cartlon Road, Kingsley between 2am and 4.30am today (Friday, June 13).

Police say five people entered a residential property and threatened the occupants with weapons.

Three Northampton men – aged 18, 21 and 23 – have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody at this time.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, which could assist with their investigation and has yet to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000342197.