Live

Three murdered in Kettering - live updates

Follow our coverage of the tragic deaths of three people in Kettering

By The Newsroom
29 minutes ago

Our reporters will be on the scene this afternoon as police provide updates on the suspicious deaths of three people in Kettering.

Superintendent Steve Freeman
Forensics officers are on the scene at the flats in Kettering

Three murdered in Kettering - live coverage

Key Events

  • A woman and two children have been found dead in Kettering after they were murdered
  • Detectives held a press conference this afternoon
  • Police have said the children were aged four and six
  • A 52-year-old man is in police custody and officers have said they are not looking for anyone else
  • Detectives are working into the night to investigate the events leading up to the killing
Show new updates

More detectives from Northamptonshire Police are on the scene in Petherton Court, Kettering

Their work will continue on into the night

The ground floor property where police were called just before lunchtime today is in a quiet block of flats

Tonight net curtains remain up, but windows and doors have been left open while detectives carry out their investigations

A local resident in adjacent William Street spoke to our reporter on the scene

He said: “I was working nights and at about 12.0pm I heard a commotion in the park up near the church.

“I saw the air ambulance. It landed for ten minutes and took off twice.

“It’s dreadful.”

A car is removed from the scene of the murder

Earlier on our reporters saw a black Vauxhall Zafira being removed from the scene on a flatbed truck

Vehicle is removed from Kettering murder scene

Vehicle is removed from Kettering murder scene

The scene where two children and a woman were found murdered this morning is quiet

Forensics officers are still there, and residents are having to sign in and out of their homes.

But other than the police presence, there’s no clue as to the tragic events that unfolded there this morning.

All of our thoughts are with the family of those whose lives have been cut short.

Local shopkeeper Hassan Ali has been speaking to reporters

He says: “Every death is a tragedy.

“But when it’s kids it’s horrible.”

Video: Superintendent Steve Freeman who has updated the media

Superintendent Steve Freeman gives an update on the Kettering triple murder

Three people have been killed in Kettering this afternoon.

Here’s what we know so far about the murder of a woman and two children in Kettering

Police officers were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am today (December 15) where a woman and two children believed to be around aged 6, and a girl understood to be aged 4, were found with serious injuries.

The woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. At this time, officers are not seeking anyone else.

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.

Neighbourhood Police will be on patrol in the Petherton Court area of Kettering this evening to offer reassurance and answer any questions residents may have.

A man was taken away by officers at just after 1.30pm

He is still in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Locals say that police arrived on the scene this morning before 11.45am

An ambulance arrived shortly after and then more ambulances arrived, as well as more police.

At 1.30pm part of Rockingham Road was closed off and more emergency services arrived.

