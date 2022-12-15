Police officers were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am today (December 15) where a woman and two children believed to be around aged 6, and a girl understood to be aged 4, were found with serious injuries.

The woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. At this time, officers are not seeking anyone else.

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.