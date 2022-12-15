Three murdered in Kettering - live updates
Follow our coverage of the tragic deaths of three people in Kettering
Our reporters will be on the scene this afternoon as police provide updates on the suspicious deaths of three people in Kettering.
Three murdered in Kettering - live coverage
Key Events
- A woman and two children have been found dead in Kettering after they were murdered
- Detectives held a press conference this afternoon
- Police have said the children were aged four and six
- A 52-year-old man is in police custody and officers have said they are not looking for anyone else
- Detectives are working into the night to investigate the events leading up to the killing
Their work will continue on into the night
The ground floor property where police were called just before lunchtime today is in a quiet block of flats
Tonight net curtains remain up, but windows and doors have been left open while detectives carry out their investigations
He said: “I was working nights and at about 12.0pm I heard a commotion in the park up near the church.
“I saw the air ambulance. It landed for ten minutes and took off twice.
“It’s dreadful.”
Earlier on our reporters saw a black Vauxhall Zafira being removed from the scene on a flatbed truck
Vehicle is removed from Kettering murder scene - video Dailymotion
Watch Vehicle is removed from Kettering murder scene - Northants Telegraph on Dailymotion
Forensics officers are still there, and residents are having to sign in and out of their homes.
But other than the police presence, there’s no clue as to the tragic events that unfolded there this morning.
All of our thoughts are with the family of those whose lives have been cut short.
He says: “Every death is a tragedy.
“But when it’s kids it’s horrible.”
Superintendent Steve Freeman gives an update on the Kettering triple murder - video Dailymotion
Three people have been killed in Kettering this afternoon.
Police officers were called to Petherton Court at 11.15am today (December 15) where a woman and two children believed to be around aged 6, and a girl understood to be aged 4, were found with serious injuries.
The woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. At this time, officers are not seeking anyone else.
Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.
Neighbourhood Police will be on patrol in the Petherton Court area of Kettering this evening to offer reassurance and answer any questions residents may have.
He is still in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident