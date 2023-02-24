Three months on from Martin Truett's murder, police have re-appealed for help to find his killers

Murder detectives say they are still hoping to get justice for a man murdered in Wellingborough three months on from the attack.

The team investigating the murder of Martin Truett are appealing for information from anyone who has any small piece of information that help them piece together what happened in the hours before, and after, his death.

The 63-year-old answered the door to his home in Highfield Road to three men pretending to be from the Border Agency on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm. They were clad in all black clothing.

Highfield Road, Wellingborough

Afterwards he was taken to hospital where he sadly died 17 days later on the morning of Monday, December 12.

A murder investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team and three months on, detectives are still keen to speak to anyone with any information.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Martin’s family continue to grieve his loss and we want to do everything we can to try and put those that killed him behind bars.

“I really want people in the local area to think back to that night in November and let us know if they saw three people door-knocking, checking addresses or delivering leaflets in the area on the day of the offence.

“I would also continue to urge local residents to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation. No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable.”

An inquest into Martin’s death was opened and adjourned in January. No cause of death was given by the coroner and the case was adjourned until July.