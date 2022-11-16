News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three men wanted over Kettering robbery

Call police if you recognise them

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 12:30pm

Three men captured on CCTV are wanted over a robbery in Kettering.

Today (November 16) police released images of the trio, who they want to identify, after an incident in September.

A man left Kettering’s railway station and walked down Station Road with his brother when three males approached them at the junction with Northfield Avenue. They attacked the man before stealing his phone.

Police want to identify these three men

Most Popular

A police spokesman urged the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101.