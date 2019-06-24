Three men rob victim at knifepoint in Corby

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Corby.

The incident happened on the footpath between Westcott Way and Cottingham Road near to the Shell Garage between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Friday, June 21.

A man was approached by three men who threatened him with a knife. They stole his wallet before making off.

One of the offenders is described as white, aged 25 to 35, about 6ft, stocky and with a pale complexion.

He had blue eyes, and was wearing a black Nike Jordan hoodie, black jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

A second offender was described as white, about 5ft 10in, slim and wearing a light grey hoodie and Lonsdale jogging bottoms.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.