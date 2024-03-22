Three men jailed after cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards stolen from Co-op stores across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three man have been jailed after cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards were stolen during a series of Co-op robberies across Northampton.

Rufus Johnson Cuthbertson, aged 28, Darren Guthrie, aged 37, and Adam Mark Crampton, aged 30, all previously of Northampton appeared at Northampton Crown Court earlier this month to be sentenced, after they all pleaded guilty to a range of charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between September and October last year, the three men were involved in a number of robberies between them across the town.

Rufus Johnson Cuthbertson (left), Darren Guthrie (right) and Adam Mark Crampton (not pictured) have been jailed.

They mainly targeted Coop stores including in Latchet Lane, Bushland Road, Semilong Road, Main Road and Birchfield Road East. They raided the shops for cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards.

Police say threats of violence were often used as a means to gain compliance, including occasions where staff members were threatened with the possible use of dirty needles.

Cuthbertson was charged with two counts of shoplifting and nine counts of burglary and theft. Guthrie was charged with one count of robbery and four counts of burglary and theft. Crampton was charged with two counts of burglary and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead Investigator – Detective Sergeant Pete Ticehurst said: “These were brazen acts, often during the hours of daylight, and left staff members rightly terrified and worried for their safety.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue doing everything we can to put people like Cuthbertson, Guthrie and Crampton behind bars.”