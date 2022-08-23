Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been sent to prison after burgling the home of an elderly woman in Northampton.

Arturs Brezovskis, aged 37, Sergevs Vasiljevs, aged 37, and Pavels Voetkjevics, aged 40, were all sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, August 22 for one count of burglary.

The court heard that a witness observed the three men entering a house in Windsor Crescent on April 23, 2022 at around 4.45pm. It is understood the house belonged to an elderly woman, who had left the premises to move into a care home.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said police - after attending the property - found the three men in possession of two gold chains, a Queen Elizabeth Brooch, an antique powder pot, a Britain’s Coins folder, a floral pin badge and a watch face. The victim confirmed all items belonged to her.

The court heard that a number of items were seized from the three men including a swiss army knife, kitchen knives, a butter knife, two pairs of pliers, a saw blade and a torch.

Mr Bulbring said the offenders were all arrested and either gave a no comment interview or told officers they intended to go into the unoccupied property to use drugs. There was, however, no evidence of drug use in the property and no drugs found on their person, the court heard.

Brezovskis has 11 previous convictions for 20 offences dating from 2008 to 2020, including 14 offences of dishonesty.

Vasiljevs has two previous convictions for three offences, including a robbery in his home country of Latvia for which he served eight years in prison as well as theft in the UK.

Voetkjevics has no previous convictions.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that the three men were Class A drug addicts at the time of the offence and were in and out of homelessness so typically carried tools around with them.

He added there was “limited disturbance” to the property, no intention to use their possessions as weapons and the property was unoccupied.

Mr Muir said: “It is obvious these men were significant drug addicts and drugs have blighted their lives to a great degree.

“All three of these men have been considered by the probation service as manageable in the community.”

The court heard that the defendants had already served four months in custody and, during that time, have shown their “capability and willingness” to cease drug use.

Mr Muir said Voetkjevics is completely clean of drugs and the other two defendants are “well on their way” to getting clean.

Recorder Sprawson, sentencing, said: “Even at your middle age, it is tragic that people can become so involved with the misuse of drugs that their lives become dependent on crime and the commission of offences to continue with that addiction but you have to understand that those who - for whatever reason - burgle people’s houses can only be expected to be dealt with by way of a serious and severe sentence.”