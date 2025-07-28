Three men hospitalised with stab wounds after group of men seen fighting in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:04 BST
Three men were hospitalised with stab wounds after a group of men were seen fighting in Northampton.

The incident happened in Louise Road, near the Racecourse, at around 4pm on Saturday July 26.

Police say officers were called to the area after reports of males fighting, which led to three men being hospitalised with stab wounds, not thought to be life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to reports of males fighting in the Louise Road area.

The incident happened in Louise Road, near the Racecourse.placeholder image
The incident happened in Louise Road, near the Racecourse.

“Shortly afterwards, three men arrived at Northampton General Hospital with stab wounds but thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

No arrests have yet been made, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward and witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000438485.

Eyewitnesses report a large police presence in the area into the evening on Saturday, including a cordon.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice