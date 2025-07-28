Three men hospitalised with stab wounds after group of men seen fighting in Northampton
The incident happened in Louise Road, near the Racecourse, at around 4pm on Saturday July 26.
Police say officers were called to the area after reports of males fighting, which led to three men being hospitalised with stab wounds, not thought to be life threatening.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to reports of males fighting in the Louise Road area.
“Shortly afterwards, three men arrived at Northampton General Hospital with stab wounds but thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
No arrests have yet been made, the spokeswoman confirmed.
Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward and witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000438485.
Eyewitnesses report a large police presence in the area into the evening on Saturday, including a cordon.