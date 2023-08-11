Three men from across Northamptonshire charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Three men from across Northamptonshire have been charged in connection with a Class A drugs conspiracy.

Anthony Turigel, aged 18, of Princes Street, Kettering, Jokubas Pavilonis, aged 23, of Hazelwood Road, Corby, and Olatide Nathan, aged 21, of High Street, Northampton, have all been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

It is alleged that between March and June of this year, the three men have conspired to supply Class A drugs across Northamptonshire.

All three men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this on Thursday (August 10) and were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court next month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily Owen said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so I hope these charges demonstrate that determination and continuing commitment to make our county as safe as possible.