Three men charged with drugs offences after a stop and search in Northampton
Three men have been charged with drugs offences following a stop and search in Northampton.
The charges relate to a stop search and subsequent warrant that took place in Whitworth Road on Monday (September 26) morning.
The charges are:
Arlind Mucaj, aged 33, of Whitworth Close, Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Orlad Leka, aged 39, of De Havilland Close, Hatfield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Aranit Qerimi, aged 33, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.
All three men are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (September 27).