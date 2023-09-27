News you can trust since 1931
Three men charged with drugs offences after a stop and search in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Three men have been charged with drugs offences following a stop and search in Northampton.

The charges relate to a stop search and subsequent warrant that took place in Whitworth Road on Monday (September 26) morning.

The charges are:

Arlind Mucaj, aged 33, of Whitworth Close, Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Orlad Leka, aged 39, of De Havilland Close, Hatfield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Aranit Qerimi, aged 33, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

All three men are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (September 27).