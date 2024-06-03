Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis in Northampton.

Gentjan Carku, Ardjan Mulati and Arian Pema appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Carku, aged 29, of Princes Avenue, Palmers Green, London, Pema, aged 26, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, London, and 28-year-old Mulati, of no fixed address, were arrested after concerns from members of the public about suspicious activities in a Duston Wildes home on May 29.

