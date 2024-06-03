Three men charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis in Northampton

Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:43 BST
Three men have been charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis in Northampton.

Gentjan Carku, Ardjan Mulati and Arian Pema appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Carku, aged 29, of Princes Avenue, Palmers Green, London, Pema, aged 26, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, London, and 28-year-old Mulati, of no fixed address, were arrested after concerns from members of the public about suspicious activities in a Duston Wildes home on May 29.

The trio will remain in custody until their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on July 12.