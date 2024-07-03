Three men charged with Class B drug dealing in Wellingborough
Krystian Binkowski, 24, Damian Jedziniak, 27, and Patryk Jedziniak, 29, all of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, have all been charged with being concerned in the production of Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, and possessing a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid.
The charges relate to an incident on Thursday, June 27, in Victoria Road, Wellingborough, when a car was stopped, and a subsequent search of an associated property uncovered a large quantity of cannabis and amphetamine.
All three men appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 29, and will next appear at crown court on July 26.