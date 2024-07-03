Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been charged with Class B drug dealing as part of Operation Revive in Wellingborough.

Krystian Binkowski, 24, Damian Jedziniak, 27, and Patryk Jedziniak, 29, all of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, have all been charged with being concerned in the production of Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, and possessing a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday, June 27, in Victoria Road, Wellingborough, when a car was stopped, and a subsequent search of an associated property uncovered a large quantity of cannabis and amphetamine.

