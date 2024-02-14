Three men charged with burglary after two Northampton break-ins at the beginning of February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been charged with burglary in connection with two break-ins in Northampton.

Richard Shields, aged 48, of Clarence Avenue and Leon Glasgow, aged 47, of Dryleys Court, have been charged with two counts of burglary relating to incidents in Stanhope Road and Allan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Timothy Johnson, aged 31, of Wallbeck Close, has been charged with one count of burglary in connection with the Stanhope Road incident.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.