Three men charged with burglary after two Northampton break-ins at the beginning of February

All three have been referred to Northampton Crown Court
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT
Three men have been charged with burglary in connection with two break-ins in Northampton.

Richard Shields, aged 48, of Clarence Avenue and Leon Glasgow, aged 47, of Dryleys Court, have been charged with two counts of burglary relating to incidents in Stanhope Road and Allan Road.

Samuel Timothy Johnson, aged 31, of Wallbeck Close, has been charged with one count of burglary in connection with the Stanhope Road incident.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.Northampton Magistrates' Court.
All three appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 8, where Shields and Glasgow were remanded into custody and Johnson was granted conditional bailed ahead of their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 14.