Three men broke into Northampton shop and stole alcohol before fleeing when owner disturbed them

Three men broke into a Northampton shop and stole alcohol before fleeing when the owner disturbed them.

The incident happened just before 4.45am on Wednesday July 30, at a shop in Parkway, Abington.

Police say three people broke in and stole bottles of alcohol before they were disturbed by the owner and fled towards Weston Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects are all described as male, and all wore dark clothing with hoods and face coverings.”

Anyone with information about the burglary, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000445484.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.