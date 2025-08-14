Three men broke into Northampton shop and stole alcohol before fleeing when owner disturbed them

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:51 BST
Three men broke into a Northampton shop and stole alcohol before fleeing when the owner disturbed them.

The incident happened just before 4.45am on Wednesday July 30, at a shop in Parkway, Abington.

Police say three people broke in and stole bottles of alcohol before they were disturbed by the owner and fled towards Weston Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects are all described as male, and all wore dark clothing with hoods and face coverings.”

The incident happened in Parkway, Abington.placeholder image
Anyone with information about the burglary, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000445484.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

