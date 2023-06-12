News you can trust since 1931
Three men arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after police dog tracks them to Northamptonshire village

Police say a Peugeot 107 was stolen from a Northampton tow centre over the weekend before activating ANPR cameras on Sunday
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after a police dog tracked them to a Northamptonshire village.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed address, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address and a 36-year-old man of Northampton were also arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, after a blue Peugeot 107 car was stolen from Northampton tow centre sometime overnight on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, Northamptonshire Police said.

A force spokeswoman added: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, the car has activated ANPR. The driver has failed to stop for officers in Chapel Brampton before being found abandoned at Pitsford Quarry. PD Fama tracked the three men to Boughton.”

PD Fama tracked the suspects to a Northamptonshire village.PD Fama tracked the suspects to a Northamptonshire village.
All three men remain in police custody currently, the police spokeswoman confirmed.