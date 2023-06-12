Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after a police dog tracked them to a Northamptonshire village.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed address, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address and a 36-year-old man of Northampton were also arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, after a blue Peugeot 107 car was stolen from Northampton tow centre sometime overnight on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, Northamptonshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokeswoman added: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, the car has activated ANPR. The driver has failed to stop for officers in Chapel Brampton before being found abandoned at Pitsford Quarry. PD Fama tracked the three men to Boughton.”

PD Fama tracked the suspects to a Northamptonshire village.