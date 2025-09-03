Three men arrested on suspicion of rape after early hours incident in Northampton town centre
Officers were called to a car park near Kingswell Street, between Bridge Street and St Peter’s Way Retail Park, at around 4.30am on Thursday August 28, to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.
Two of the men, a 21-year-old from Northampton and a 20-year-old from Kettering, have been released with no further action. The third man, aged 21, from Northampton, has been released on police bail pending further investigation, a force spokeswoman confirmed.
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000505961.
Information can also be submitted online on the police website and on the Crimestoppers website.