Three men arrested on suspicion of rape after early hours incident in Northampton town centre

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape, following an early hours incident in Northampton town centre, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a car park near Kingswell Street, between Bridge Street and St Peter’s Way Retail Park, at around 4.30am on Thursday August 28, to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the men, a 21-year-old from Northampton and a 20-year-old from Kettering, have been released with no further action. The third man, aged 21, from Northampton, has been released on police bail pending further investigation, a force spokeswoman confirmed.

The incident happened in Kingswell Street.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000505961.

Information can also be submitted online on the police website and on the Crimestoppers website.