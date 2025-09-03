Three men arrested on suspicion of rape after early hours incident in Northampton town centre

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape, following an early hours incident in Northampton town centre, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a car park near Kingswell Street, between Bridge Street and St Peter’s Way Retail Park, at around 4.30am on Thursday August 28, to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Two of the men, a 21-year-old from Northampton and a 20-year-old from Kettering, have been released with no further action. The third man, aged 21, from Northampton, has been released on police bail pending further investigation, a force spokeswoman confirmed.

The incident happened in Kingswell Street.placeholder image
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000505961.

Information can also be submitted online on the police website and on the Crimestoppers website.

