Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray, after a car was allegedly attacked in a Northamptonshire village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened High Street, Middleton Cheney, between 12.10pm and 12.20pm on Thursday (February 6).

Police say several people are alleged to have attacked a dark coloured car – possibly a Volkswagen Polo or Golf – using weapons. Now officers are appealing for the driver to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men – a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old man from Banbury along with a 19-year-old man from Middleton Cheney – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward as a matter of urgency as well as anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000074254.