Three males attempt to steal Range Rover and break into owner's Northampton home
Three men attempted to break into a Range Rover before breaking into the owner’s Northampton home.
The incident happened in Wynates Court in Compton Street just after midnight on Saturday (May 4).
Police say three males attempted to break into a white Range Rover car before they forced the bottom panel of a door to gain access to the registered keeper’s address.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the men entered the property and demanded the vehicle’s keys however, when he was challenged by the owner, he left empty-handed.
“The offender is described as white with a pale complexion, aged in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10in, of a medium build with dark shaven hair and a dark brown beard. He was wearing a black jacket and a black pair of trousers.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000259816.