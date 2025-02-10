Three e-bikes and three mountain bikes stolen from Northampton home

By Carly Odell

Published 10th Feb 2025
Three e-bikes and three mountain bikes have been stolen from a Northampton home.

The burglary happened in Park Avenue North, between 10.30pm on Sunday, February 2, and 5.30am on Monday, February 3.

Police say unknown offender/s gained entry into a property and stole three Surron e-bikes and three Trek Mountain bikes.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000066104.

