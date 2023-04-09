Three-day river search for missing Northamptonshire man, 20, has concluded

Specialist underwater search teams have spent the past three days searching a section of the River Tove, near Towcester, as part of the overall investigation to find Jayran, who was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.

An undwater search operation to find missing 20-year-old Towcester man Jayran has concluded, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Specialist underwater search teams have spent the past three days searching a section of the River Tove, near Towcester, as part of the overall investigation to find Jayran, who was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Pete Basham said: “The underwater search phase of this section of the River Tove has now concluded . I would like to thank police colleagues from other parts of the country who were able to provide this specialist support to Northamptonshire Police.

Police described the search as a 'complex and challenging missing person investigation'

“I also want to thank the local community for their help during the past few days, not least those who we engaged with at the Towcester Park Run on Saturday morning. The community’s assistance both in terms of engaging with officers and sharing messages on social media has been incredibly helpful and we will continue to work with you as this operation moves into the next phase.

“This has been a complex and challenging missing person investigation and we will continue to explore all new leads. What we have clearly established is the last known contact made with Jayran was just after 10pm on Wednesday, March 22.”

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Jayran’s black North Face jacket which was discovered on a gate in Northampton Road, next to The Watermeadows, on April 1.

However, officers believe the coat may have been found elsewhere before being placed on the gate and want to speak to the person who moved it.

Chief Insp Basham added: “In the areas of the river which we have searched over the past three days, we can offer a very high level of assurance that Jayran is not in there.

"As we move into a new stage of this investigation, I would ask the public not to speculate about what has happened here as it neither helpful to the police investigation and has the potential to cause distress to Jayran’s family who we are continuing to support.”