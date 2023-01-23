Three charged after discovery of Kettering cannabis factories worth an estimated £500,000

Three men are being held in custody after being charged over the discovery of Kettering cannabis factories worth an estimated £500,000.

The suspects are all accused of being concerned in the production of a quantity of a class B drug after raids at properties in Havelock Street and King Street last week.

The warrants at about 9am on January 19 found more than 200 cannabis plants and equipment associated with the drug’s production.

One of the cannabis factories. Credit: Kettering Police Team

Those charged are 27-year-old Kingsley Joseph and 26-year-old Fatjon Muslia, both of Havelock Street, and 24-year-old Admir Tangu, of King Street.

All three appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where they were remanded in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 8.

Detective Constable Ray Anderson said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.

“Cannabis grows of this nature can have a huge negative impact on residents and the wider community more generally. We’re committed to locating addresses where this is taking place and urge anyone to report any concerns they may have about this sort of activity.”

Landlords of residential properties have been reminded of the need to conduct robust checks into the ID documents of prospective tenants as well as completing regular inspections of their rental properties to prevent this type of activity.