Three boys arrested after knifepoint Desborough robbery

Police are investigating.

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a man was robbed was robbed at knifepoint in Desborough last week.

The terrifying incident took place in Braybrooke Road at 5.15pm on Thursday, January 13, when the victim had a tobacco pouch stolen from him.

Police have now arrested three boys in connection with the incident. They are aged 14, 15 and 17.

A second incident occurred at the Coop store in Gladstone Street on January 6 when a boy stole items from the shop before assaulting a staff member and an off-duty police officer.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with that incident.

Police Sergeant Mark McInulty, said: “Over the past few weeks we have been working hard to tackle these issues in Desborough and I am pleased that we have now made three arrests.

“I hope these arrests will reassure the community that we are listening to their concerns and taking these problems in Desborough seriously.

“We understand the anger felt by the local residents in regards to these incidents but unfortunately we have struggled getting people to come forward and give us statements and support police action.

“I would implore people to help us tackle these crimes by telling us what you know and we can take the appropriate measures to reassure you and ease any concerns you might have in talking to the police.”