Three assaulted by group of men during early hours attack in Northampton
Three men were assaulted by another three men during an early hours attack in Northampton.
The incident happened on Thursday January 4 in St John’s Street, between 1.25am and 1.40am.
Police say three males assaulted another group of three males and that during the incident, it is alleged one of the males was knocked to the floor and assaulted, and possibly lost consciousness briefly.
Two Northampton men – aged 24 and 19 – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged knocking to the floor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000006059.