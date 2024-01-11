Three assaulted by group of men during early hours attack in Northampton

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, but have been released on bail

Three men were assaulted by another three men during an early hours attack in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday January 4 in St John’s Street, between 1.25am and 1.40am.

Police say three males assaulted another group of three males and that during the incident, it is alleged one of the males was knocked to the floor and assaulted, and possibly lost consciousness briefly.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Two Northampton men – aged 24 and 19 – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged knocking to the floor.