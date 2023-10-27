News you can trust since 1931
Three arrested in Northamptonshire after Police Dog Ebby's busy night shift

All three remain in police custody
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Three men are in police custody after Police Dog Ebby had a busy night shift in Northamptonshire.

PD Ebby and her handler were called to two incidents in the early hours of today (Friday October 27), the first of which was on the A5 in Kilsby around 1.30am when a grey VW Passat failed to stop for police.

The driver decamped near Celtic Way, according to police.

PD Ebby helped to track the three suspects. Photo: X/Northants Police Dogs Section.PD Ebby helped to track the three suspects. Photo: X/Northants Police Dogs Section.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “PD Ebby tracked him a short distance away and he was arrested and remains in police custody.”

The man arrested was a 42-year-old from Leeds.

The second incident happened in Beech Avenue, Northampton, at about 2.25am. According to the dog unit, PD Ebby tracked from an attempted burglary and located one suspect climbing onto a roof and another concealed between a garage and a shed trying to hide.

A police spokeswoman confirmed two men aged 46 and 38 were arrested. Both remain in police custody.