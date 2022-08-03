Three arrested after ‘petrol' thrown over group during 6am row outside Northampton nightclub

Detectives are appealing for witnesess after a substance believed to petrol was thrown at a group of people outside a Northampton nightclub.

Police say the incident happened at around 6am on July 2 in Horseshoe Street after a row between a man and the occupants of a white Vauxhall Astra.

Three men from Milton Keynes, aged between 19 and 29, were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between 6am and 6.45am, an altercation took place at the corner of Horseshoe Street between the occupants of a white Astra had another male.

“One of the vehicle’s occupants discharged a noxious substance from a bottle, believed to be petrol, towards a group of people before the car drove off.”