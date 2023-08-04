News you can trust since 1931
Thrapston man charged over fatal A43 crash

He will appear before magistrates
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:27 BST

A Thrapston man is set to appear at court after being charged over a fatal crash on the A43.

Cameron Bryce, 22, is accused of causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs.

The charge is in connection with an incident on the A43, between Blatherwycke and Bulwick, at about 7.30am on November 17.

Bryce will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
The crash involved a blue Ford Transit, a silver DAF truck and a white Ford courier van.

The driver of the Ford courier van – a 32-year-old man from Wisbech – died at the scene.

Bryce, of Arundel Close, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 4).