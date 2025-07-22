Thousands of residents kept awake by huge illegal 12 hour rave in Milton Keynes woodland

An illegal all-night rave in city woodland caused sleep disruption for thousands of people over the weekend.

The party started on Saturday night and went right through to late Sunday morning in Lavendon’s Threeshire Wood.

According to social media reports, up to 2,000 people attended and danced the night away to loud and booming dance tunes that could be heard as far away as Northamptonshire.

One irate resident wrote on social media: “The booming noise has been going on all night and can be heard in Bozeat, Grendon and Earls Barton”.

There were numerous calls made to police, who sent officers out to the scene to “manage the situation”. They spoke to the organisers and sat in police vans outside the village hall to keep the peace.

One rave-goer said: “It a good night. We respected the emergency services including the police... No trouble kicked off.”

They added: “The police were fair and instead of coming in force and shutting it down they gave a time to pack up by.

"We cleaned up our rubbish and left peacefully. that's how it should be -respect on all sides. When police turn up in riot gear it can potentially incite a riot. When police turn up as peacekeepers then the peace is kept.

"We don’t want trouble or violence, just a good party.”

But residents in Lavendon and surrounding areas were not so happy. One said: “Large numbers of people in the surrounding villages had no sleep despite numerous calls to the police.”

Another added: “From midnight until lunchtime today...they really have no care for other people.”

A few people thanked the police for attending, but others were quick to criticise. “Not sure why you’re thanking them as I can’t see that they did anything except watch from the sidelines given that the noise went on for 12 hours!” said one.

Meanwhile, a minority of residents defended the rave, saying on social media: “Lot of killjoys on this post. It’s people having fun in nature without getting ripped off by big corporations.”

The spokesperson for Thames Valley Police issued on Sunday lunchtime, when the noise finally abated. It said: “We’ve been dealing with an unlicensed music event in Lavendon. Officers attended the scene and have been managing the situation to keep everyone safe and minimise disruption.

“The event has now been shut down, and those who attended are leaving the area.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and support. If you have any concerns or information, please speak to officers who will still be in the area.”