Thousands of potentially deadly fake cigarettes have cost a Northampton shopkeeper a packet.

Xoshawi Kalend, aged 43, landed a whopping court bill of more than £6,500 following a raid by Trading Standards and HMRC in March 2020.

Among the haul uncovered in an electronic hide at the UK Monopol store, in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton were:

■ 86 packets of cigarettes marked with face Marlboro Reds, Mayfair and Richmond logos.

■ 239 packets and four tobacco pouches without proper health warnings.

■ 36 packets of cigarettes that failed to meet safety requirements.

Many of the packets had no English-language health warnings, required by law, while a number of the cigarettes were not made with fire-safe paper making them more likely to cause fires if left unattended.

Officials seized hundreds of packets of illicent cigarettes from a shop in Far Cotton, Northampton

Tina Collett, prevention team leader for the Home Fire Safety Team at Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Some illegal cigarettes are not self-extinguishable and burn at higher temperatures, making them a much higher fire risk.

"Tragically, three people have died in our county as a result of smoking related fires over the last four years.

"If smoking, ensure cigarettes are put right out, never smoke in bed and use a proper ashtray to extinguish a cigarette, never a wastepaper basket."

Kalend had previously been ordered to pay £3,000 after pleading guilty to five similar charges in July 2019.

This time the shop owner initially pleaded not guilty, electing summary trial at magistrates.

He later changed his plea to guilty but magistrates awarded West Northamptonshire Council £4,500 to cover their costs of the anticipated trial on top of fines totalling £1,888 for five offences.

A £189 surcharge to fund victim services took the total bill to £6,577.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “Importing and selling illegal tobacco causes serious harm in our communities, undermining public health and damaging legitimate businesses.

"It also deprives the UK of vital revenue which could fund essential public services.

"I hope this prosecution sends a strong message that shopkeepers dealing in illegal tobacco can expect to face legal action."