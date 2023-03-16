News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

This is why police were called to a busy road in Northampton last night

The incident caused traffic chaos in the area

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT- 1 min read

Here’s why police were called to a busy road in Northampton last night which caused traffic chaos.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, just next to the Cock Inn, at around 7.30pm last night (Wednesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed today (Thursday) that they were dealing with a three-car smash on the busy main road in and out of town.

The scene last night in Harborough Road
The scene last night in Harborough Road
The scene last night in Harborough Road
Most Popular

The vehicles were damaged but fortunately no injuries have been reported.

The scene was cleared at around 9pm.