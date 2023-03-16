This is why police were called to a busy road in Northampton last night

Here’s why police were called to a busy road in Northampton last night which caused traffic chaos.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, just next to the Cock Inn, at around 7.30pm last night (Wednesday).

Officers have confirmed today (Thursday) that they were dealing with a three-car smash on the busy main road in and out of town.

The scene last night in Harborough Road

The vehicles were damaged but fortunately no injuries have been reported.