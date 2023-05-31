News you can trust since 1931
This is why armed police officers were called to a Northampton neighbourhood - officers appeal for witnesses

Did you see anything? Contact police on 101
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 31st May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:44 BST

This is why armed police were called to a Northampton neighbourhood yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 30).

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed armed officers responded to an incident in Dunkley Way, Lower Harlestone between 10.30am and 12.30pm yesterday.

Officers say two people on a motorbike were seen to be hitting a moving vehicle with a weapon.

Armed police were called to Dunkley Way in Lower Harlestone on Tuesday morningArmed police were called to Dunkley Way in Lower Harlestone on Tuesday morning
A police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”