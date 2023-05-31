This is why armed police officers were called to a Northampton neighbourhood - officers appeal for witnesses

This is why armed police were called to a Northampton neighbourhood yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 30).

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed armed officers responded to an incident in Dunkley Way, Lower Harlestone between 10.30am and 12.30pm yesterday.

Officers say two people on a motorbike were seen to be hitting a moving vehicle with a weapon.

Armed police were called to Dunkley Way in Lower Harlestone on Tuesday morning