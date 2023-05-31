This is why armed police officers were called to a Northampton neighbourhood - officers appeal for witnesses
Did you see anything? Contact police on 101
This is why armed police were called to a Northampton neighbourhood yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 30).
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed armed officers responded to an incident in Dunkley Way, Lower Harlestone between 10.30am and 12.30pm yesterday.
Officers say two people on a motorbike were seen to be hitting a moving vehicle with a weapon.
A police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”