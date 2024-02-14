News you can trust since 1931
This is why a main road through Northampton town centre was forced to close over the weekend

The road was closed for nearly two hours
By Logan MacLeod
Published 14th Feb 2024, 08:36 GMT
This stretch of the A4500 was closed on Saturday night due to a welfare concern

A major road into Northampton town centre was closed over the weekend.

Northamptonshire Police closed off the section of the A4500 between the Thomas Becket pub and the railway station on Saturday night (February 10) at around 9.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call reporting a concern for welfare at 9.20pm on Saturday, February 10, in the St James’ area of Northampton. Officers attended and the incident was resolved safely shortly after 11pm.”