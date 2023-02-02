Thieves wearing balaclavas broke into Northampton home and stole cash and jewellery

Thieves wearing balaclavas stole cash and jewellery and threatened an occupant at a home in Northampton.

The incident happened in Meshaw Crescent, Abington between 6pm and 6.40pm on Monday (January 30).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Two men broke into the property and whilst searching the ground floor were disturbed by one of the occupants. The offenders threatened them before leaving the address with cash and jewellery.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The first offender was a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6ft, of a stocky build with light brown hair. He was wearing a black balaclava, black jogging bottoms, a black puffa coat and black knitted/fleece type glove. It is believed he spoke with a Liverpudlian accent.

“The second offender was also a white man in his 30s, about 6ft 2, and of a large build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black jogging bottoms, a black puffa coat, black knitted/fleece type glove and black trainers. It is believed he spoke with a slight northern accent.”

Officers investigating the burglary would now like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area prior or after the incident and would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage from Meshaw Crescent or the surrounding area.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 23000061481