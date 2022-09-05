Thieves, vandals, drink-drivers and thugs from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Hardingstone sentenced in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 18

CRAIG ANTHONY CHURCH, aged 36, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, breached court order; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

NEIL PETER DUGUID, aged 64, of Back Lane, Hardingstone, speeding; fined £168, surcharge £34, costs £620, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARTURS GRAUBINS, aged 50, of Northampton; drunk in charge of a vehicle; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £300, disqualified for six months.

FLORIN SCARLAT, aged 32, of Hampton Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 12 weeks in prison, costs £60,

PHILIP NEIL SHAW, aged 51, of Grange Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 12 months; failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DANIEL LAWRENCE JOHN CARROLL, aged 47, of Kingscroft Court, Northampton, beached court order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

CHANEL DIXON, aged 38, of Little Cross Terrace, Northampton, stole cosmetics worth £27 from Wilkinsons, two charges of assaulting police officers, failed to surrender to custody; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £227, surcharge £128.

■ These cases were heard on August 19

CAMERON PAUL ALDRIDGE, aged 30, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, criminal damage valued £2,820 to a flat belonging to PA Housing Ltd, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £1,000, surcharge £95, costs £85.

FLORIN-CONSTANTIN CONSTANTIN TITIRIGA, aged 41, of Oakley Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 146 hours unpaid work for 146 hours, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

NICOLAE BADEA, aged 32,of Welland Way, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no licence; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANDREI PISLARI, aged 30, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £644, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MACKENZIE RICHARDSON, aged 19, of Springwell Close, Grange Park, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAVEL STRUNGARU, aged 24, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARK THOMPSON, aged 49, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, persistent use of a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another; community order, fined £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DAVID WALIGORA, aged 35, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

FRANCES ELIZABETH NEAL, aged 34, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £150, three points.

FRANCES ELIZABETH NEAL, aged 34, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £150, three points.

JASMINE SWEENEY, aged 23, of Brickfield Close, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

WESLEY JAMES BELCHER, aged 40, of Crestwood Gardens, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NEBI MATA, aged 35, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no MoT; 70 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 30 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

KEVIN LEE WATERHOUSE, aged 45, of Iron Pikes, Brixworth, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34. costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FRANCISCA WIAFE-ABABIO, aged 28, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DEEPINDERJEET SINGH BASSAN, aged 49, of Poyntz Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £1,200, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

NIGEL DUNKLEY, aged 56, of Windrush Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.