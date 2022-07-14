Thieves targeting lone women in supermarket car parks in Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

Lone women are being targeted by thieves in supermarket car parks in Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

The spate of distraction thefts has led to Northants Police urging members of the public to be vigilant.

Since June 13, there has been six reported distraction thefts which have taken place between 10.20am and 3pm in supermarket car parks in Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a spate of distraction thefts in Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

In each incident, a lone woman has been approached in the car park and informed her car has been damaged.

While checking over her vehicle, her purse or bag has been stolen and bank cards fraudulently used.

Carole Jones, crime prevention team leader, said: “It takes a really unscrupulous person to follow a vulnerable person around a store, waiting for the right moment to steal their handbag or purse.

“Unfortunately, these people do exist, and often use distraction techniques to get what they want.

“This can involve bumping into victims - something which causes them to be flustered and unaware someone has stolen from them.

"Or it can involve working in pairs with one person distracting the victim while the other steals from them.

“It’s worth making sure you read the tips below in order to best prevent yourself from becoming a victim and making sure any elderly people in your life are aware of these tips as well.”