Thieves strike at businesses in SIX Kettering roads in the early hours
Police are appealing for witnesses to the series of overnight burglaries
Thieves broke in and stole items from numerous Kettering businesses in the early hours of today (Wednesday).
Officers are appealing for witnesses following the series of incidents which happened at about 4am today.
A force spokesman said commercial premises in Henson Way, Thurston Drive, Bessemer Road, Market Place, High Street and Trafalgar Road were all broken into with items stolen from within.
And the Northants Police spokesman added: “An off-road motorcycle and Volkswagen Golf were both seen acting suspiciously in the areas at the time of the offences and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Anyone with any information about the series of burglaries or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to contact police quoting incident number 22000491637.