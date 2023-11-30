Thieves steal wallet after smashing patio door to get into Kettering house
Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary
Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Green Lane, Kettering.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 25, between 1.10am and 1.30am, when unknown offender/s smashed a patio door and once inside, stole a wallet.
A force spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 23000728281 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.