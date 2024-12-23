Thief who threatened staff with needle jailed after series of robberies across Northampton

Published 23rd Dec 2024
A thief has been jailed after a series of incidents across Northampton where alcohol was often stolen.

Rufus Cuthbertson, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 30 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery.

Over the course of four days, in July this year, the 28-year-old targeted stores across Northampton, often going behind the tills and intimidating staff, in order to steal items including alcohol. On one occasion, Cuthbertson threatened staff with a needle.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Johnson of CID West, said: “Cuthbertson’s decision to use the threat of a dirty needle to commit some of these robberies caused an enormous amount of fear and distress to the store staff involved.

Rufus Cuthbertson.

“Shop staff have a right to be safe at work and we will always do all we can to ensure retail offenders are brought to justice.”

Cuthbertson was sentenced to 31 months in prison and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

