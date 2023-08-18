A man who threatened Northamptonshire shop staff with a carving knife has been jailed for almost four years.

Royston Woodford, of West Street, Buckingham was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 4 after he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place earlier, this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old admitted entering the Co-op store in High Street, Brackley on April 4, 2023 and using a knife to threaten the cashier in order to steal around £265.

Royston Woodford has been jailed for almost four years after approaching staff in a Northamptonshire Co-op with a carving knife.

During the incident, Woodford kept a coat over his head and face, approaching the tills and pulling a carving knife from his waistband as he demanded money from staff, police say.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Cordner, of the Force’s CID West, said: “This was clearly a premeditated offence, in which Royston Woodford decided his own desire for money was more important than the safety of other people.

“Prior to the robbery, CCTV showed him walking from Brackley town park and sitting opposite the store, all with his coat over his head, before he went in and used a knife to threaten the staff.

“I hope this acts as a warning to anyone who may be tempted to use or threaten force to take what isn’t theirs that both the police and the courts take this type of offending very seriously.”