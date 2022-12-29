Detectives hunting a man who used a pedal bike as a getaway vehicle after grabbing cash from a till at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Northampton have released images of an bearded male spotted on a security camera who they believe may have information.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the thief ordered food from the McDonald’s drive-thru at Sixfields at about 5.45am on November 26 before leaning through a window into a staff-only area and stealing £70 before then cycling away.

A spokesman said: “Our officers believe the man in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and we are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000692961 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.