Thief steals 11-year-old's bike after pushing him off in Northamptonshire village

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike in a Northamptonshire village as a thief stole it.

The incident happened in Spratton Road, Brixworth, on Sunday, December 15, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was pushed off his Carrera Vengeance mountain bike with the offender then riding off on it.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender is described as a male, about 6ft, with a deep voice, of a thin build and with distinctive blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, black jogging bottoms, white Nike trainers and a ski mask which covered most of his face. He also had a distinctive scar above his right eyebrow which was a line and a cross.”

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the above description should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000743880.