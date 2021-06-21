Thief pedals away with mountain bike following Northampton break-in
Police appeal for buyers to beware if offered set of German-built wheels in unusual circumstances
Police are hunting a thief who stole a top-range mountain bike after breaking in a Northampton garden shed.
Occupants in Church Green, in the Kings Heath neighbourhood of town, scared off the burglar but not before they had taken the distinctive German-built orange Bergamont Revox 4 — worth up to £600 — between midnight and 1.30am on Sunday, June 13.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered a bike — similar to the one pictured — for sale in unusual circumstances during the last week.
"They would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Church Green — or riding a similar bike in the area, between the stated times.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 21000327059. Or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.