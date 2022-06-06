Thief jailed for stealing vacuum cleaner from Northampton charity superstore

Magistrates jailed a heartless thief who stole a vacuum cleaner from a Northampton town centre charity shop.
Stephen Philip Pellew admitted taking the cleaner worth £80 from the Salvation Army superstore in Abington Street on September 29 last year.
The 41-year-old, of Byfield Road, Northampton, already had a suspended sentence hanging over him from a conviction in January 2021.
In November 2018 he stole blades and bottles of rum worth £83 from Asda in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe; then a quantity of health tablets worth £475 from a Holland & Barrett store in Rugby in January 2019.
Court documents showed he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on May 26 and was sentenced to four weeks for the latest theft to run consecutively after the four-week suspended sentence from 2021.
Pellew was also ordered to pay a total of £213 as a surcharge to fund victim services and a contribution towards prosecution costs.