■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 12

REECE WATTS, aged 25, of Trevor Street, Bedford, criminal damage to a gold cufflink to the value of £100 belonging to a security guard at Sainsbury's, Northampton, common assault of a security staff at Sainsbury's Northampton, theft from a shop — stole £579.65 from Sainsbury’s, Northampton; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, prosecution costs £85.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole a sandwich, packet of crisps, bottle of Coke and 11 cans of Red Bull to the value of £38.25 from Co-op; three weeks in prison, compensation of £38.25.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on April 14

GABI HAPIUC, aged 38, of Alexander Court, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole an iPad to the value of £1,000 from Phone Guy, Kettering; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 52, of Portland Place, Northampton, two counts of common assault of a police officer, four counts of assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, drunk and disorderly in Gold Street, Northampton, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 46 weeks in prison.

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 32, of Randall Road, Northampton, ten counts of theft from a shop — on March 10, 2025, stole numerous items to the value of £29.50 from Co-op, on March 11 stole numerous items to the value of £39 from Co-op, on March 28 stole numerous items to the value of £40 from Co-op, on March 28 stole numerous items to the value of £77.20 from One Stop, on March 29 stole numerous items to the value of £138.10 from BP, Abington Avenue, on March 30 stole numerous items to the value of £23.15 from One Stop, on April 1 stole numerous items to the value of £88.20 from One Stop, on April 3 stole numerous items to the value of £49.95 from One Stop, on April 5 stole numerous items to the value of £60 from Co-op, on April 7 stole numerous items to the value of £21.55 from One Stop; 30 weeks in prison, compensation of £566.65.

CHLOE DICKS, aged 20, of Stenson Street, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; fined £423, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services £169, costs £85.

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to a window to unknown value belonging to Co-op, criminal damage to a door to a value of £1,200 belonging to Bar Rumba, six counts of theft from a shop — on March 13, stole items of food to a value of £120 from Co-op, on March 22 stole laundry products, wine, and coffee to a value of £97.55 from Co-op, on March 27 stole laundry products, bacon, coffee and hot chocolate to a value of £50.99 from Heron Foods, on April 6 stole three bottles of wine to a value of £12 from Co-op, on April 11 stole Easter eggs and a basket to a value of £25 from Co-op, on April 11 stole laundry products to a value of £38.50 from Co-op; 42 weeks in prison, compensation of £500.

DANIEL HAYES, aged 43, of Welsh Lane, Helmdon, drunk / disorderly person failed to leave relevant premises when requested, drunk and disorderly in a public place; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 41, of Foxgrove Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole food, to the value of £9.45 from Greggs; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £9.45; costs £85.

LEE PATMORE, aged 28, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in a public place; four months in prison, costs £85.

MARIA FILIMON, aged 52, of Essex Street, Northampton, four counts of assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 24 months; surcharge £26, costs £325.

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 52, of Portland Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an instructed office appointment; 46 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.