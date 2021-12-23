Thief jailed for stealing laptops and phones after office break-in at Northampton General Hospital

A callous thief has been jailed for breaking into an office at Northampton General Hospital and staling phones and laptops from the NHS.

Matthew Griffiths forced open the door inside the hospital before making off with the tech goods — two phones, two laptops and a voice recorder — at 11pm on November 24.

The 35-year-old, whose address was given on court documents as Fisher Close, Little Billing, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to burglary at the town's magistrates court on December 3 and this week sentenced to one year, eight months.

Matthew Griffiths stole laptops and phones from the NHS during a break-in at NGH

Lead Investigator, PC Mark Edkins, said: “I am pleased to see the robust sentence handed out to Griffiths who stole equipment belonging to the NHS at a time when they need it the most.

“He should be thoroughly ashamed of his actions given the circumstances and he now has time, and the four walls of a prison cell, to reflect on his choices.