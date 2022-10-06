Thief flees with clothes after threatening staff at Northampton charity shop

Detectives hunting a heartless thief who threatened staff at a Northampton town centre charity shop have released a CCTV image of a man wearing a grey baseball cap who they want to come forward and help their investigation.

Police revealed a man was spotted putting clothes into a large carrier bag in the Abington Street store on September 17.

A spokesman added: “Staff challenged the man who threatened a woman with violence before leaving the shop without paying for some items.

“Our officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and we are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”