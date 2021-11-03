Thief, 45, faces Crown Court date after admitting Northampton break-in
He's also facing two charges of interfering with cars with intent to steal
A 45-year-old Northampton man is due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to breaking into a garage.
Ben Ginn, of Montague Crescent, is also charged with two offences of interfering with motor vehicles with intent to steal in Rectory Farm on October 24.
He appeared before magistrates the following day and was remanded in custody until a date at Northampton Crown Court on November 26.
It is alleged that Ginn — who also uses the alias Peter Finney — stole power tools and a generator together worth £700 from the garage in Huntsmead Road and was also seen trying door handles on a Kia and a Lexus in Huntsmead Road and nearby Botmead Road.