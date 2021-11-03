Thief, 45, faces Crown Court date after admitting Northampton break-in

A 45-year-old Northampton man is due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to breaking into a garage.

Ben Ginn, of Montague Crescent, is also charged with two offences of interfering with motor vehicles with intent to steal in Rectory Farm on October 24.

He appeared before magistrates the following day and was remanded in custody until a date at Northampton Crown Court on November 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ginn was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates Court