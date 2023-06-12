These seven Northampton streets currently have the highest number of reported burglaries

A total of 867 burglaries were reported across Northampton in April 2023, police data shows

The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the seven worst Northampton streets for burglaries in April 2023.

The Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on reported burglaries.

Police.uk describes this offence as entering a house or other building with the intention of stealing.

The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street.

The latest figures have revealed that a total of 867 burglaries were reported in Northampton in April alone. However, no street names were recorded for 69 of those offences so these have been omitted from the data.

Around 55% of these offences are still under investigation (55.26%) and, for the rest of the reports, investigations were completed without any suspects being identified at all (44.74%).

Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, call 999.

Here are the seven worst streets in Northampton for burglaries, according to the latest police data:

1 . Burglar stock image These seven Northampton streets have the highest number of reported burglaries, according to the latest police data.

2 . On or near Temple Bar Temple Bar takes first place for the street were the most burglaries were reported in Northampton in April 2023 with a total of 21.

3 . On or near Tweed Road A total of 14 burglaries were reported as taking place in or near Tweed Road in April 2023.

4 . On or near Park Drive A total of 14 burglaries were reported as taking place in or near Park Drive in April 2023.