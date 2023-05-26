These nine Northampton streets have the most police reports for violence and sex offences

These are the nine streets in Northampton, where the highest number of violence and sex offences were reported to the police in March 2023

The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the nine worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences in March 2023.

Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on violence and sexual offences, which are grouped into the same crime category.

The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street.

The latest figures have revealed that a total of 986 violence and sexual offences were reported in Northampton in March alone.

Around 58 percent of these offences are still under investigation and police were unable to prosecute any suspects in just under a third of reported cases (28 percent).

In 60 cases (six percent), investigations were completed without any suspects being identified at all.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and grooming.

Violent crime covers a variety of offences, says the CPS, ranging from common assault to murder. It also includes the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency, call 999.

Here are the nine worst streets in Northampton for violence and sexual offences, according to the latest police data:

On or near Connaught Street Since January 2023, Connaught Street has retained its position in being the street where the most violence and sex offences were reported to the police. In January, there were 16 reports made in connection to that location. In March 2023, there were 15 reports.

On or near Stanford Way There were 15 reports of violence and sex offences on or near Stanford Way in March 2023. Back in January, there were nine - placing it in third place for the highest number of reports. Now it shares a joint-first place with Connaught Street.

On or near Back Lane, Hardingstone Taking second place is Back Lane in Hardingstone with 11 reports of violence and sexual offences made in connection with incidents that took place there. Back in January, eight reports were made.