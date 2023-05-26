These nine Northampton streets have the most police reports for violence and sex offences
The crime figures from data.police.uk - which provides data on reported crime and outcomes for policing in England - are released with a two-month delay and we can now reveal the nine worst Northampton streets for violence and sex offences in March 2023.
Chronicle & Echo narrowed down Northamptonshire Police’s data to include just streets in Northampton, focussing specifically on violence and sexual offences, which are grouped into the same crime category.
The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific Northampton street.
The latest figures have revealed that a total of 986 violence and sexual offences were reported in Northampton in March alone.
Around 58 percent of these offences are still under investigation and police were unable to prosecute any suspects in just under a third of reported cases (28 percent).
In 60 cases (six percent), investigations were completed without any suspects being identified at all.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse and grooming.
Violent crime covers a variety of offences, says the CPS, ranging from common assault to murder. It also includes the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.
Report a crime to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 or visiting their online portal at: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
In an emergency, call 999.
Here are the nine worst streets in Northampton for violence and sexual offences, according to the latest police data: